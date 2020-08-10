16:24
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits suspect in raping 13-year-old girl

Suspect in rape of a 13-year-old girl has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. The mother of the victim told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic upheld the decisions of the previous instances. Thus, the courts did not find corpus delicti in the actions of the suspect. Earlier it was reported that neither the examination, nor the witnesses confirmed that the girl was raped in the toilet of a shopping center by a former counselor of a children’s camp. However, the girl’s mother assures that these decisions are unlawful, and the judges themselves are biased, and is going to file an application to the Prosecutor General’s Office for prosecution of the former judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek Aibek Ernis uulu.

He was the first judge who acquitted the suspect.

Recall, the mother of a 13-year-old girl claims that in 2016 an adult counselor molested the teenager in a children’s camp, and later raped her in a shopping center’s toilet. The courts of first and second instances acquitted the suspect due to the absence of corpus delicti.
