Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

Six more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported today.

According to it, 3 people died in Bishkek, 1 — in Issyk -Kul region, 1 — in Batken region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 1,474 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
