Five people drown in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Five people have drowned in the water reservoirs of Kyrgyzstan over the past day. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

A 15-year-old guy drowned in a pond in Kemin district. Four rescuers were involved in the search. The body was found and handed over to police officers.

«A 15-year-old teenager also drowned in Alamedin district on the territory of the hydroelectric power station in Lebedinovka village, his body was found this morning. A search for a seven-year-old boy who drowned in Chu river continues in Kochkor district. The body of a 26-year-old man was found yesterday in Ala-Buka district, who drowned in Orto-Tokoi reservoir. A seven-year-old child drowned yesterday in Kara-Suu district, the search for his body will continue today,» the ministry informed.