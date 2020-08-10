13:21
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

Five people drown in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Five people have drowned in the water reservoirs of Kyrgyzstan over the past day. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

Related news
18-year-old guy drowns in Bosteri village
A 15-year-old guy drowned in a pond in Kemin district. Four rescuers were involved in the search. The body was found and handed over to police officers.

«A 15-year-old teenager also drowned in Alamedin district on the territory of the hydroelectric power station in Lebedinovka village, his body was found this morning. A search for a seven-year-old boy who drowned in Chu river continues in Kochkor district. The body of a 26-year-old man was found yesterday in Ala-Buka district, who drowned in Orto-Tokoi reservoir. A seven-year-old child drowned yesterday in Kara-Suu district, the search for his body will continue today,» the ministry informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/162052/
views: 117
Print
Related
18-year-old guy drowns in Bosteri village
Body of elderly man found in pond in Sokuluk district
Body of man found in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek
Police rescue man drowning in lake in Bishkek
Man drowns in canal in Osh city
Search for drowned residents of Min-Kush village continues in Kyrgyzstan
16-year-old teenager drowns in Issyk-Kul lake
Three people drown for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
18-year-old guy drowns in canal in Bishkek
Man drowns in HES-5 pond
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
10 August, Monday
13:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.8 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.8 millio...
13:03
Fire breaks out in Aichurek Central Department Store in Bishkek
12:55
11 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:50
Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:46
407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan