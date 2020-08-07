16:47
Kyrgyzstan joins Adventure Travel Trade Association

The Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan became a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA). Ministry’s website says.

As part of the ATTA membership, it is expected to revise and introduce safety standards in the context of COVID-19, which will offer a safer vacation for all tourists, and will also contribute to further support for development of adventure tourism in the region and providing the relevant tourism ministries and departments of the countries Central Asia with access to global knowledge, experience and opportunities for further cooperation.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, relevant ministries and departments of tourism of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also joined the association.

The Adventure Travel Trade Association was founded in 1990 and today unites more than 1,300 member organizations in 100 countries that are interested in the sustainable development of adventure tourism.
link: https://24.kg/english/161910/
views: 106
