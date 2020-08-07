10:41
Bishkek Сity Сouncil has new deputies

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has approved the decisions of the Bishkek Election Commission on early termination of powers of two deputies of the Bishkek City Council and on transfer of vacant seats. Press service of the agency reported.

Earlier, the ex-leader of the SDPK faction Ermek Usubaliev and another social democrat Lev Vasiliev gave up their seats.

A 59-year-old businessman Kabulzhan Yusupov and a 33-year-old Sabirzhan Kadyrov, son of CEC member Bakhtiyar Kadyrov, came to the Bishkek City Council instead of them.
link: https://24.kg/english/161850/
views: 108
