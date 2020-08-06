16:24
Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding election campaign

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov held a meeting to discuss preparatory work for the elections of deputies of the Parliament. The Government’s press service reported.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that a republican headquarters has been formed to provide assistance to election commissions in solving organizational issues and material and technical support for the elections. It is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister Akram Madumarov.

«The upcoming parliamentary elections are different because they will be held during the coronavirus pandemic. A large-scale political event requires high level of organization, including ensuring epidemiological safety at the polling stations themselves during the voting period and prevention of the infection of citizens. We are faced with the task of providing all conditions for holding open and fair elections,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

CEC Chairperson Nurzhan Shildabekova noted that citizens will be checked their temperature, handed out personal protective equipment at the polling stations; premises will be periodically disinfected, and observance of the required distance is planned. In addition, algorithms have been developed for checks during voting outside polling stations and during the campaign to update the voter lists.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
