Vaccination against influenza will begin at the end of September in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus reported.

Those citizens who are at risk will be vaccinated first of all: people over 65, children, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and health workers.

Private medical centers and Family Medicine Centers No. 6 and No. 8 will also vaccinate citizens in Bishkek on a paid basis. The cost of the vaccine has not yet been reported.