Local observers to monitor 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan

Voting process and the process of preparation for the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan will be monitored by local observers. The heads of organizations that will monitor the 2020 election campaign told today at a press conference.

According to the Executive Director of Taza Shailoo Association, Edir Bova, representatives of 18 non-governmental and public organizations will monitor preparations for the elections by the Central Election Commission (CEC) and state authorities.

«We will monitor the process of forming voter lists, educational events, as well as communication meetings and expert discussions on the results of voting and election results,» he said.

Edir Bova added that it is planned to send about 100 short-term observers to polling stations on election day, including in the regions.

«Representatives of the social technology agency will monitor compliance with constitutional guarantees and the requirements of international obligations on ensuring equal voting rights and opportunities for men and women and prevention of gender discrimination in the political sphere,» the Program Coordinator Baktygul Islanbekova told.

Members of the Media Development Center will monitor the work of the media — how objective they are covering the elections and preparations for them.

Cholpon Omurkanova, Director of Egl Public Foundation, added that experts will also assess the compliance of the 2020 parliamentary elections with national legislation and international standards. Particular attention will be paid to the electoral rights of people with disabilities.

The CEC reminds the parties that the election campaign starts on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/161803/
views: 89
