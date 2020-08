The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek handed over modern special vehicles to the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reports.

According to the acting head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, Sergei Sizov, the vehicles and equipment have been purchased in order to strengthen and improve the material and technical base and support law enforcement activities.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has received two trucks GAZ 3302-1450 (vehicle for transporting prisoners), three minibuses of Gas Sobol brand (mobile police reception) and other necessary equipment. The cars will be sent to different internal affairs departments.

The vehicles are equipped with modern instruments, including positioning devices.