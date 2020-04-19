OSCE Office hands over personal protective equipment for doctors in Bishkek

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek handed over personal protective equipment to the City Healthcare Department of the City Hall. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The doctors received more than 300 respiratory masks No. 95, which block at least 95 percent of small particles in the air, about 70 protective suits, 90 glasses and 300 pairs of nitrile gloves.

The personal protective equipment was handed over as part of the projects of the organization “Strengthening environmental safety and disaster risk reduction” and “Promoting environmental protection and green economy.”