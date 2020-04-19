12:11
USD 80.35
EUR 87.03
RUB 1.09
English

OSCE Office hands over personal protective equipment for doctors in Bishkek

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek handed over personal protective equipment to the City Healthcare Department of the City Hall. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The doctors received more than 300 respiratory masks No. 95, which block at least 95 percent of small particles in the air, about 70 protective suits, 90 glasses and 300 pairs of nitrile gloves.

The personal protective equipment was handed over as part of the projects of the organization “Strengthening environmental safety and disaster risk reduction” and “Promoting environmental protection and green economy.”     
link: https://24.kg/english/150538/
views: 101
Print
Related
OSCE to provide medical workers of Kyrgyzstan with protective equipment
OSCE: No intimidation of journalists should be tolerated
OSCE Representative concerned by claims against media outlets in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE concerned by closure of TV channel in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan improves its position in Freedom of Speech ranking
Scandal with Imankadyr Rysaliev. OSCE commentary
Head of OSCE praises Kyrgyzstan
Head of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly praises Kyrgyz civil sector
Foreign Affairs Minister tells how Kyrgyzstan counteracts terrorism
OSCE ready to continue supporting changes in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 19 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 April, Sunday
11:30
Highest number of infected with COVID-19 is in Osh region Highest number of infected with COVID-19 is in Osh regi...
11:24
134 doctors infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:20
Three more patients with coronavirus recover in Kyrgyzstan
11:14
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 85,000 people
11:04
Kyrgyz migrants build infectious diseases hospital in Moscow Oblast for month
18 April, Saturday
20:57
Two teams of doctors - volunteers leave for Naryn region