OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek hands over office equipment to policemen

First Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Biybosunov met with the head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, Ambassador Alexey Rogov, in the capital. Press service of the department reported.

The parties discussed further development of bilateral relations, successful implementation of Interaction Plan 2022, report of the OSCE Secretariat on the results of the assessment mission in the Kyrgyz Republic, continuation of reforms of the internal affairs bodies and expansion of cooperation with international partners.

To improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to Kyrgyzstanis, to introduce modern technologies into the work of mobile police receptions, Alexey Rogov handed over office equipment to law enforcement officers. He stressed that the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek was ready for further fruitful development of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, the parties assured that they would continue close cooperation to strengthen security in the country and effectively fight crime.