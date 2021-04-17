OSCE hands over six minibuses to Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek handed over six minibuses to the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The vehicles will serve as mobile police stations. The vehicles will be used at Ak-Tala District Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region, Ton District Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, the Moskovsky and Kemin District Internal Affairs Departments of Chui region, Chatkal and Aksy District Internal Affairs Departments of Jalal-Abad region.

It is noted that 49 such mobile police stations operate in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan also donated a specially equipped Isuzu bus to the domestic law enforcement agencies.