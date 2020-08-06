10:18
President ratifies agreement on construction of bridge at Kazakhstan's border

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a law ratifying an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on joint actions to build a new and reconstruct an existing bridge between Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny (KG) and Karasu-Avtodorozhny (KZ) checkpoints. Press service of the head of state reported.

The agreement was signed on November 27, 2019 in Bishkek. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified it on June 25, 2020.

«The purpose of the agreement is to create favorable conditions for mutual trade, improve trade and economic ties between regions by reconstructing the existing one and building a new bridge between the checkpoints,» the press service said.

Bridges will be erected simultaneously by each side on their territories on a parity basis. The estimated cost of the construction is 87 million soms. During the period of work, the passage of vehicles will be temporarily suspended.

The operation and maintenance of the bridges will be carried out by each party within its territory.
