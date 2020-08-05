Kyrgyzstan takes 52nd place in world in spread of COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan takes the 52nd place in the world in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection. Such data are provided by Johns Hopkins University.

In total, over 18,400,000 people have become infected in the world, more than 700,000 of them have died.

The United States remains the leader in the number of confirmed cases, where more than 4,077,000 infected have been detected. Brazil takes the second place (2.8 million), India — the third (over 1.85 million), Russia — the fourth, South Africa — the fifth (521,300).

In total, 38,110 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, three volunteers have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia and they are doing well, RBC reports.

According to the media outlet, Russia will supply Avifavir drug for treatment of coronavirus infection to Latin America. The medicine will be sold in Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay and Ecuador.