Distance education webinars for teachers start in Kyrgyzstan

Sanarip Mugalim month’s campaign has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The Republican Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining of Teachers has begun holding webinars on the use of distance learning methods, preparation of video lessons and training videos, use of multimedia technologies and other topics.

«Training seminars will be held for teachers in each region on organizing effective feedback with students, determining the scope of homework, assessing them, work with parents in a remote form using video materials and the following platforms: WhatsApp, ZOOM, Google Classroom, Skype, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, MOODLE,» the ministry said.

In addition, a 72-hour module «Management of an educational organization through use of distance technologies» will be developed in the new academic year, and training seminars for heads of educational organizations will be held. The system of distance learning for teachers of preschool and general education organizations will also be tested.
