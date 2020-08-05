11:28
Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water tomorrow

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, on August 6. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Supply of drinking water in the area bounded by Sadovaya, Valikhanov Streets, Chui Фvenue and the railway line will be stopped from 9.00 to 20.00. Pressure of drinking water in Uchkun residential area will also be reduced.

The reason for the shutdown is a breakdown at VPU water intake.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks citizens, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.

For water supply issues, please contact the single information center of Bishkekvodokanal at 1533.
