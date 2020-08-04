20:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises to annually increase volume of soft loans

«As part of regional development, the volume of soft loans for support of rural entrepreneurs will be increased annually,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to an orchard in Ornok village (Issyk-Kul region).

According to the press service of the head of state, drip irrigation technology for growing fruit crops has been introduced in the orchard at the expense of a preferential loan from the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The owner of the orchard is Vadim Sergeev, a former eminent athlete, winner of the World Judo Championship. He told that he grows cherries, peaches, apricots on 30 hectares. About 100 local residents will be provided with jobs during harvesting.

In addition, the entrepreneur has built a processing plant in Bishkek that purchases up to 150 tons of strawberries from farmers. The products are supplied to the markets of Russia and Kazakhstan.

«Small and medium-sized businesses need soft loans without unnecessary delays, because they supply their products abroad, increasing the country’s export potential, and create jobs in the regions,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/161595/
views: 113
