Suspect in theft of gold and 150,000 soms arrested in Nookat district

A suspect in theft of gold items and 150,000 soms has been detained in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

On July 17, a 29-year-old resident of Osh contacted the Nookat District Internal Affairs Department and said that at 2.30 p.m. unknown people entered a shop engaged in purchase and sale of gold items and stole 150,000 soms and jewelry.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 200 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained a previously convicted 53-year-old resident of Shark village.

«We found 8 passports of Kyrgyz citizens, two driver’s licenses, seven bank cards during a search in his house. Gold items for about 1,500 million soms were found in the basement, we are finding out their origin. Investigation continues,» the department informed.