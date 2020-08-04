Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city

Two suspects in the attack on a local resident have been arrested in Osh city. The men have previous convictions. Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to their information, the suspects drove a Hyundai Porter car along Razzakov Street. The victim was driving Opel Vectra car towards them.

«Two men started pushing the car to the side of the road and forced the driver to get out of the car. He was hit several times in the face and head until he lost consciousness. Then he was taken to another street, the criminals took away his mobile phone, smart watch and 42,000 soms,» the sources told.

The fact was registered. Pretrial proceedings have begun under Article 201 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.