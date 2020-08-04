15:34
USD 76.84
EUR 90.50
RUB 1.04
English

Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city

Two suspects in the attack on a local resident have been arrested in Osh city. The men have previous convictions. Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to their information, the suspects drove a Hyundai Porter car along Razzakov Street. The victim was driving Opel Vectra car towards them.

«Two men started pushing the car to the side of the road and forced the driver to get out of the car. He was hit several times in the face and head until he lost consciousness. Then he was taken to another street, the criminals took away his mobile phone, smart watch and 42,000 soms,» the sources told.

The fact was registered. Pretrial proceedings have begun under Article 201 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/161571/
views: 75
Print
Related
Suspects of Keremet Bank robbery arrested in Bishkek
Bank robberies become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
Unknown persons rob bank in Bishkek
Robbery suspects arrested in Bishkek
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested
Bank robbery in Bishkek. Criminals steal over 1 million soms
Commercial bank robbed in Bishkek
Suspect in robbery attacks policemen with knife
Police detain pseudo-employees of SCNS suspected of robbing Russians
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
4 August, Tuesday
15:12
Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city Two men beat and rob local resident in Osh city
14:44
Ak-Shumkar restaurant catches fire in Osh city
14:40
PM of Kyrgyzstan urges customs and tax officers to actively collect taxes
14:23
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18.1 million people globally
13:20
25 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan