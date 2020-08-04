President gets acquainted with construction of water supply system in Ak-Bulak

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as part of his working trip to Issyk-Kul region, got acquainted with progress of the project on construction of a water supply system in Ak-Bulak village. Press service of the head of state reported.

More than 2,000 villagers will have access to clean drinking water. Local residents, during a talk with the president, expressed their fear that construction could be stopped, as it happens in remote villages.

«The economic difficulties that the country faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will not affect implementation of projects on providing the population with clean water,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov assured.

He added that national programs to provide the population with clean water and improve irrigation systems are among the main in his presidential activities.

«Protection of the health of our people, development of tourism, and the regions as a whole, is impossible without the availability of clean water. This is a complex issue. Therefore, I pay special attention to this area. For implementation of the program on providing the population with clean water, in addition to budget funds, money is raised from outside, mainly on a grant basis. Until the end of my presidential term, I intend to provide the population with access to water throughout the country,» he said.

Completion of construction of the system is scheduled for October 2020. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the World Bank.