14:02
USD 76.84
EUR 90.50
RUB 1.04
English

President gets acquainted with construction of water supply system in Ak-Bulak

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, as part of his working trip to Issyk-Kul region, got acquainted with progress of the project on construction of a water supply system in Ak-Bulak village. Press service of the head of state reported.

More than 2,000 villagers will have access to clean drinking water. Local residents, during a talk with the president, expressed their fear that construction could be stopped, as it happens in remote villages.

«The economic difficulties that the country faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will not affect implementation of projects on providing the population with clean water,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov assured.

He added that national programs to provide the population with clean water and improve irrigation systems are among the main in his presidential activities.

«Protection of the health of our people, development of tourism, and the regions as a whole, is impossible without the availability of clean water. This is a complex issue. Therefore, I pay special attention to this area. For implementation of the program on providing the population with clean water, in addition to budget funds, money is raised from outside, mainly on a grant basis. Until the end of my presidential term, I intend to provide the population with access to water throughout the country,» he said.

Completion of construction of the system is scheduled for October 2020. The project is being implemented in cooperation with the World Bank.
link: https://24.kg/english/161549/
views: 110
Print
Related
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
President inspects rehabilitation of water supply system in Batken
Ak-Bosogo housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow
One more district of Bishkek to have no water
Zhenish housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow
Some areas of Bishkek left without cold water today
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Kyrgyzstan to get €5 million for supply of Isfana town with water
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
4 August, Tuesday
13:20
25 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 25 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrg...
13:05
Seven more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
13:01
412 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 37,541 in total
12:55
816 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:45
President reminds of importance of supporting agricultural cooperation