President of Kyrgyzstan promises entrepreneurs support despite COVID-19 crisis

«Regional development policy is aimed at creating jobs in the regions that primarily helps to resolve problems with internal and external migration,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to Ak-Bulak Plus dairy processing enterprise in Karakol during a two-day working trip to Issyk-Kul region.

As the press service of the head of state noted, Ak-Bulak Plus is considered one of the largest milk processing plants in the region, which produces skimmed milk powder, butter and several varieties of hard cheeses. The production capacity of the enterprise is 20 tons of milk per day, during the seasonal period it processes up to 60 tons of milk. More than 6,000 farms supply the enterprise with raw material.

«The plant’s prospects are high. In the future, the company hopes to further expand its assortment, increase the number of employees and its sales boundaries,» its director Maksatbek Aldayarov told.

In the coming years, the company plans to increase production volumes to 70-80 tons of milk per day, introduce an automated European-level cheese line with a capacity of 10 tons of cheese per day and a line for the production of condensed milk, in addition, the number of milk receiving points will be increased.

Ak-Bulak Plus, together with Kant-Sut LLC, sells its products under Belaya Reka (White River) trademark in Kyrgyzstan, and also exports it to the markets of Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. It plans to start export to China from 2021.

«At the moment, the main efforts of all government agencies are aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. But despite this, we do not forget about the real sector and local entrepreneurs. Funds from the budget and attracted investments will continue to be directed to support small and medium-sized businesses, which play a special role in improving the country’s economy,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.