Domestic company starts production of PPE in Issyk- Kul region

Aiko Seiko company has started production of personal protective equipment in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the company during a two-day working trip to the region. Press service of the head of state reported.

The head of the enterprise, Kuban Zhusuev, told that their main activity is sewing overalls for various enterprises and organizations, including the power structures of the country. They plan to manufacture ski suits for winter recreation centers in Karakol.

«The name of the company in Japanese means striving for success and accuracy. We have business ties with Japanese companies. Our motto is: Provide Kyrgyzstanis with domestic production clothes,» he said.

Kuban Zhusuev also told that due to delays in import of components for production, the terms of contracts are disrupted and agreements with partners are violated.

According to the Chairman of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), Aziz Aaliev, in 2018 the company was allocated a loan in the amount of $ 590,000 for reconstruction of an empty building for production and purchase of modern equipment. All the works have been completed within a year.

«This year, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country, RKDF has provided a loan of $ 100,000 at a preferential rate for the production of a separate product — personal protective equipment from certified materials. PPE will be delivered to the regions of the country,» the press service noted.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, during a talk with the company’s team, noted that the priority attention of government agencies, local authorities and financial institutions of the country is focused on supporting local enterprises. He drew the attention of representatives of state bodies and local authorities to the importance of further assistance to this enterprise.

The press service noted that the RKDF, like other financial institutions of the country, in accordance with the state policy for the development of regional projects, directs about 70 percent of its assets to support of small and medium-sized businesses in rural areas.