Elections 2020: CEC registers authorized representatives of SDPK

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has registered authorized representatives of the alternative SDPK party, headed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov. The decision was made today at a meeting.

Saparbek Murzakulov became an election commissioner, and Akbarali Beknazarov — representative for financial issues.

On July 28, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognized that the CEC unlawfully refused to accept documents from the authorized representatives of the political organization.

Thus, the number of those who applied for participation in the elections remained the same — 44 parties will run for Parliament of the seventh convocation.
