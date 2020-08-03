13:40
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 cases of coronavirus infection among medical workers have been registered over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 4 medical workers got infected in Osh, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Issyk-Kul region, 7 — in Batken region, and 1 — in Naryn region.

During the day, 8 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. In addition, 33 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,829 medical workers, 1,853 of them have recovered.
