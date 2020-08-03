410 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 37,129 in total

At least 410 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 94 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 47 — in Osh, 79 — in Osh region, 33 — in Chui region, 37 — in Jalal-Abad region, 66 — in Issyk-Kul region, 12 — in Naryn region, 8 — in Talas region, and 34 — in Batken region.

In total, 37,129 cases of COVID-19 have been registered for the entire period in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.