Citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Belarus and number of other countries

At least 137 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned from Belarus and a number of countries to the republic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, they have arrived by a flight of Avia Traffic Company on Minsk — Bishkek route.

In particular, students from Ukraine, Belarus, Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Lithuania, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Finland have returned to Kyrgyzstan.

The list of passengers was formed by the Embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine and European countries according to applications previously submitted to the foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan.
