Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 14 more media outlets

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 14 more media outlets to cover the election campaign. Ruslan Izrekov, an employee of the press service of the CEC told.

According to him, these are TV channels Issyk-Kul Regional State Television and Radio Organization, Ysyk-Kol Kabarlary, EVENT, Marva TV Plus, Echo Manasa, Vesti Issyk-Kulya, Selskaya Nov, Dostuk, Dustlik, Respublika, Paragraph, Novye Litsa, Salam Radio station and RukhEsh Internet media outlet.

Earlier, 210 media outlets have been accredited.

The election campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
