Elections 2020: Two more polling stations to open abroad

Two more polling stations will be opened abroad — in Rome and Paris. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the election commission.

«Thus, the total number of polling stations formed outside Kyrgyzstan will increase to 44,» the CEC said.

The CEC also reminds the parties that election campaigning begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.