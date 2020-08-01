11:23
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Elections 2020: Two more polling stations to open abroad

Two more polling stations will be opened abroad — in Rome and Paris. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the election commission.

«Thus, the total number of polling stations formed outside Kyrgyzstan will increase to 44,» the CEC said.

The CEC also reminds the parties that election campaigning begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/161344/
views: 55
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Parties with new faces to get support only in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Emil Dzhuraev about request of parties for new faces
Election: Anar Musabaeva tells why not all young people will get into Parliament
Elections 2020: Respublika party to hold congress
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 210 media for participation in election campaign
Elections 2020. International observers hold online meeting with journalists
Elections 2020. CEC starts negotiations with international observers
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: About 10 million soms to be spent on voting abroad
Elections 2020: About 2,462 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
COVID.KG website updated COVID.KG website updated
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
1 August, Saturday
11:11
At least 658 people return to Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours At least 658 people return to Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:05
Elections 2020: Two more polling stations to open abroad
10:57
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
09:59
Foreign investors are offered to build toll tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass
31 July, Friday
16:49
Azimzhan Askarov buried in Uzbekistan
15:20
Elections 2020: Parties with new faces to get support only in Bishkek
14:54
Elections 2020: Emil Dzhuraev about request of parties for new faces
14:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17.2 million people globally
14:23
Election: Anar Musabaeva tells why not all young people will get into Parliament