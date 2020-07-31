14:04
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

1,052 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,052 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing.

According to her, 393 people have recovered in Bishkek, 87 — in Chui region, 84 — in Osh region, 63 — in Talas region, 33 — in Naryn region, 75 — in Issyk-Kul region, 103 — in Jalal-Abad region, 78 — in Batken region, in Osh city — 136.

At least 24,526 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/161310/
views: 121
Print
Related
COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzstan
14 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
662 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,805 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million people globally
Emilbek Kaptagaev proposes to investigate COVID-19 outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in 32 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
17 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
631 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,143 in total
1,131 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
WHO questions imminent herd immunity to coronavirus
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
COVID.KG website updated COVID.KG website updated
31 July, Friday
13:09
COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzs...
12:54
14 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:44
662 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,805 in total
12:38
1,052 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:34
Elections 2020: Respublika party to hold congress