13:41
USD 76.78
EUR 90.23
RUB 1.06
English

631 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,143 in total

At least 631 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 118 new cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 89 — in Osh city, 74 — in Osh region, 81 — in Chui region, 85 — in Jalal-Abad region, 94 — in Issyk-Kul region, 13 — in Naryn region, 27 — in Talas region, and 50 — in Batken region.

In total, 35,143 cases of COVID-19 have been registered for the entire period in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/161206/
views: 147
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million people globally
Emilbek Kaptagaev proposes to investigate COVID-19 outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in 32 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
17 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
1,131 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
WHO questions imminent herd immunity to coronavirus
UN in Kyrgyzstan notes positive dynamics in fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Kyrgyzstan mourns victims of COVID-19 today
COVID.KG website updated
Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan is fighting COVID-19 on ruins of Epidemiological Service
Popular
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
30 July, Thursday
13:32
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17 million...
13:24
Emilbek Kaptagaev proposes to investigate COVID-19 outbreak in Kyrgyzstan
13:03
COVID-19 confirmed in 32 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:43
17 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:33
631 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 35,143 in total