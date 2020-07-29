19:24
COVID.KG website updated

Official website on the situation with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has been updated. The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications reported.

The website currently provides complete relevant information about confirmed cases of the infection and recovered in the context of days and regions. There is a link to an interactive map of deployed hospitals with their capabilities.

In addition, the portal publishes the latest news from the Republican Emergency Response Center and government agencies, there are links to the most popular online resources within the framework of COVID-19, a questionnaire on the information received, and the necessary background information with hotline phone numbers.

There is information on symptoms, prevention methods and initial self-diagnosis in case of presence of suspected disease.

«As new information systems are developed and implemented, the official website on coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan COVID.KG will be supplemented with new data and links for the convenience of citizens. To date, more than 13,500 viewing sessions have been conducted on the online resource,» the statement says.
