Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan is fighting COVID-19 on ruins of Epidemiological Service

Kyrgyzstan has to fight COVID-19 on the ruins of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service. The Deputy Prime Minister, Aida Ismailova, said at an online briefing.

She noted that funds have been allocated to support the health system for almost 30 years, but at the same time, insufficient attention has been paid to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service.

«It is on decline. And it is several times more difficult for the government, since our efforts to combat COVID-19, protect health workers, help citizens are made on the basis of a broken sanitary and epidemiological service. We have to simultaneously fight COVID-19 and restore the service,» she said.
