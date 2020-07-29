16:21
USD 76.55
EUR 89.73
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan lacks medicines for children suffering from cancer

Medicines for treatment of children with cancer will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan next week. The Deputy Prime Minister, Aida Ismailova, announced at an online briefing.

She recalled that the state has allocated 160 million soms for the purchase of chemotherapy drugs, medical devices and equipment, including 60 million — for pediatric oncology.

«At the moment, two drugs are running out — vincristine and etoposide, so they are not available in pharmacies. But all the drugs required for children’s cancer care will be delivered next week,» she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that tenders for the purchase of medicines were held, but due to problems with transportation at the borders, they were not delivered to the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/161111/
views: 74
Print
Related
160 million soms allocated for medicines for children suffering from cancer
Mom's Smile campaign held in Children's Oncology Department in Bishkek
Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to use oral morphine to help children with cancer
Cancer-stricken craftswomen make tote bags for participants of SCO summit
Bishkek to host charity concert in support of children with cancer
Charity hiking tours in support of children with cancer held in Kyrgyzstan
World Cancer Day. Bishkek commemorates Saltanat Samatova
Revolutionary cancer treatment method created in Russia
Kyrgyzstan plans to publish book for children with cancer, looking for sponsors
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
29 July, Wednesday
16:17
Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan re...
15:58
323 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey, including transit passengers
15:47
Kyrgyzstan lacks medicines for children suffering from cancer
15:43
Accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Nooken sentenced to life imprisonment
15:22
Kyrgyzstani with 79 million in suitcase detained in Yekaterinburg