Kyrgyzstan lacks medicines for children suffering from cancer

Medicines for treatment of children with cancer will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan next week. The Deputy Prime Minister, Aida Ismailova, announced at an online briefing.

She recalled that the state has allocated 160 million soms for the purchase of chemotherapy drugs, medical devices and equipment, including 60 million — for pediatric oncology.

«At the moment, two drugs are running out — vincristine and etoposide, so they are not available in pharmacies. But all the drugs required for children’s cancer care will be delivered next week,» she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that tenders for the purchase of medicines were held, but due to problems with transportation at the borders, they were not delivered to the country.