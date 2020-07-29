Kyrgyzstani with 79 million in suitcase detained in Yekaterinburg

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan and a Russian woman with a full suitcase of cash have been detained at Koltsovo airport in Yekaterinburg (Russia). Znak media outlet reports with reference to own sources.

On July 27, the Kyrgyzstani and the Russian woman were going to leave for Bishkek. When passing customs control, almost 79 million rubles were found in their luggage.

«The man who, according to our sources, is a pensioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, and his companion could not explain the origin of the money. The tax authorities drew up a protocol and initiated an administrative case under Article 15.25 «Violation of the currency legislation of the Russian Federation». The funds are to be confiscated in favor of the country’s budget,» the media outlet writes.