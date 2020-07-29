Four police officers accused of torture get suspended sentences

The Osh Regional Court issued a verdict of guilty against four police officers. The Coalition Against Torture reports.

According to the organization, Kanatbek Zholdoshov, deputy head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kyzyl-Kiya town, was sentenced to 7.6 years in prison. He was also barred from holding senior positions for a year. The head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Baktiyar Sydykov, was sentenced to 8.6 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold posts for a year. Police investigators Sovetaly Orunbaev and Kadyrbek Kaiymov received similar punishment.

All of them received suspended sentences with a probationary period of two years.

In 2013, three teenagers were detained by officers of Kyzyl-Kiya Police Department in order to obtain confessions. The policemen tortured the boys with an electric shocker and beat them.

Parents of the victims appealed to Kylym Shamy human rights center.

The lawyers had to fight for restoring the victims’ rights and bringing the police officers to justice for seven years.

According to a lawyer Tair Asanov, there were many obstacles and threats from the accused. Despite the fact that the city prosecutor’s office opened a criminal case on the fact of the use of torture and despite the gravity of the act committed, the policemen continued to work, taking advantage of their official position, and tried to force the lawyer to refuse the case through threats.