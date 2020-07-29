COVID-19 confirmed in 20 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 1 medical worker got infected in Osh, 1 — in Osh region, 10 — in Chui region, 6 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Talas region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

Seven doctors have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for day. In addition, 68 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,711 doctors have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,595 of them have recovered.