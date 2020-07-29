13:18
668 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 34,512 in total

At least 668 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 118 cases were registered in Bishkek, 80 — in Osh city, 50 — in Osh region, 82 — in Chui region, 115 — in Jalal-Abad region, 157 — in Issyk-Kul region, 15 — in Naryn region, 24 — in Talas region, in Batken region — 27.

In total, 34,512 cases of COVID-19 were registered for the entire period in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
