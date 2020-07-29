1,047 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,047 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing.

According to her, 389 people have recovered in Bishkek, 117 — in Chui region, 95 — in Osh region, 52 — in Talas region, 31 — in Naryn region, 110 — in Issyk-Kul region, 92 — in Jalal-Abad region, 61 — in Batken region, in Osh city — 100.

At least 23,343 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.