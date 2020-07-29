President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had coronavirus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has had coronavirus. RBC reports.

According to the media outlet, the head of state of Belarus said that he had asymptomatic form of coronavirus.

«I apologize for my voice. I have to talk a lot lately. But the most surprising thing: today you meet with a person who has managed to survive coronavirus out of bed,» the President said, speaking to the management and personnel of the national security agencies.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, doctors told him that he had had coronavirus. He had no symptoms. «Thank God that I managed to get into the cohort of the asymptomatic patients. Finally, I got into the golden fund of Belarus, having recovered from this virus,» Alexander Lukashenko said.