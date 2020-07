A new medical and obstetric center for $ 28,000 has been opened in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

The medical center was built in Umai-Ene village. «Its construction was financed by Assanabil Public Charitable Foundation, it allocated $ 28,000. Local authorities and residents also collected 100,000 soms,» the office said.