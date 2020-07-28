15:58
Attempt to smuggle goods into Kyrgyzstan suppressed

An attempt to smuggle consumer goods has been suppressed at Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Three DAF vehicles were stopped. The truck drivers were unable to submit permits. Therefore, they were detained and the vehicles were taken to the impound lot.

In addition, about 300 units of consumer goods hidden from registration upon arrival in the territory of Kyrgyzstan were found in the course of a detailed inspection of the vehicles.

«This fact was registered. As a result, the owner of the cargo reimbursed 1,002,000 soms to the state budget,» the Financial Police reported.
