548 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,844 in total

At least 548 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 139 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, in Osh city — 33, in Osh region — 65, in Chui region — 36, in Jalal-Abad region — 101, in Issyk-Kul region — 83, in Naryn region — 36, in Talas region — 30, in Batken region — 25.

In total, 33,844 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in total in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.