Bishkek residents least of all trust ministries and departments

As a result of the first half of 2020, the level of public trust in the government is 30.5 points. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The indicator turned out to be 2.7 points more than at the end of 2019. The population confidence index was estimated in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, the higher is trust. The survey was conducted in all regions of the country among 3,600 people aged from 18 to 75.

The respondents were asked three questions: «How much do you trust a certain government agency?», «How do you assess the level of corruption in it?» and «How do you assess its overall performance?»

Residents of Batken region most of all trust the state (43.9 points), and least of all — Bishkek residents (13.9).

According to the results of last year, Naryn region was the leader of the index. Confidence in the authorities in the region remains high, but in the second half of the year the indicator dropped by 9.9 points. Residents of the capital began to trust the authorities a little more — by 4.9 points.

It should be noted that only the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh scored 51 points in the index. All other departments did not even make it to 50.

As for the public authorities, people most of all trust local state administrations (49.4 points), Offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions (49.3), the Ministry of Emergency Situations (47.8), the State Agency for Local Self-Government (47.1), the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports (44.9) and the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications (44.8).

Least of all Kyrgyzstanis trust the State Customs Service (5.7 points) and the State Service for Punishment Execution (13.5).

The level of people’s trust in the State Forensic Service (17.7 points), the State Property Management Fund (19.2), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (21.2), the State Architecture and Construction Agency (21.2) and the State Tax Service (22.4) is a little higher.

If we look at the level of trust in ministries and departments by regions, then some services received a negative rating.

So, Bishkek residents do not trust the State Customs Service (-19.1 points), the Tax Service (-6), the State Penitentiary Service (-5.3), the State Architecture and Construction Agency (-5), the State Property Management Fund (-2.8), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (-2.4) and the State Forensic Service (-1.4).

Negative scores ​​of the level of trust in government agencies were not registered in other regions.