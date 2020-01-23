Residents of Bishkek least of all trust ministries and departments of Kyrgyzstan

As a result of 2019, the level of public confidence in state power is 27.8 points. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

The indicator turned out to be 1.3 points higher than in the first half of 2019. The population confidence index was estimated in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, the higher is the confidence. The survey was conducted in all regions of the country among 3,600 people at the age from 18 to 75 years.

The respondents were asked three questions: How much do you trust a particular state agency? How do you assess the level of corruption in it? and How do you generally assess its activity?

Most of all people trust the state in Naryn region (43.6 points), and least of all — in Bishkek (9 points).

According to the results of January-June 2019, Batken region was the leader of the index. Confidence in the authorities in the region is still high, but the indicator fell by 2.8 points in the second half of the year. Bishkek residents began to trust the authorities a little more — by 0.66 points.

Not a single state agency in the country scored even 50 points in the public confidence index.

As for the state bodies, people most of all trust the local state administrations (47.6 points), offices of the government plenipotentiary representatives in the regions (46.2 points), the Ministry of Emergency Situations (45.7 points), the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications (41.9 points) and the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports (41.5 points).

Least of all Kyrgyzstanis trust the State Customs Service (4.1 points) and the State Penitentiary Service (11.6 points).

The level of people’s trust in the State Property Management Fund (16.7 points), the State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate (16.9 points), the Ministry of Health (17 points), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (17.5 points) and the State Phytosanitary Inspection (20.2 point) is a little higher.

If we look at the level of trust in ministries and departments in regions, then some services received a negative rating.

So, Bishkek residents do not trust the State Customs Service (-20.1 points), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (-13.7 points), the State Penitentiary Service (-9.8 points), and the State Tax Service (-9.3 points.)

In addition, the level of trust among residents of the capital in the State Financial Supervision Agency (-3.3 points), the Ministry of Finance (-3.1 points), the State Property Management Fund (-1.7 points), the Ministry of Health (-1.7 points), the State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate (-1.6 points) and the Ministry of Economy (-0.6 points) is also low.

The State Customs Service also got a negative rating (-15.8 points) in Talas region.