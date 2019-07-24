Bishkek residents not trust Customs, Penitentiary, Tax Service, Financial Police

As a result of the first half of 2019, the index of public confidence in state power was 26.5 points, which is 1 point more than six months ago. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The population confidence index was estimated in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, higher is confidence. The survey was conducted in all regions of the country among 3,600 people aged from 18 to 75.

The respondents were asked three questions: «How much do you trust a certain government agency?», «How do you assess the level of corruption in it?» and «How do you assess its activity as a whole?».

The state is most trusted in Batken region (43.8 points), and the least — in Bishkek (8.34).

It is interesting that the level of trust in the government has decreased in both regions — by 2.7 and 1.06 points, respectively.

As for state authorities, people most of all trust the Ministry of Emergency Situations (46 points), the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications (44.6), the State Agency of Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports (44.2), local state administrations (43.3), the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism (42.2) and the offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions (40.3).

Kyrgyzstanis trust least of all the State Customs Service (5.9 points) and the State Penitentiary Service (9.2).

Population confidence index in the Interior Ministry (15.1 points), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (15.7), the Ministry of Health (16.7), the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services (17.6) and Ministry of Economy (18.3) is slightly higher.

If we look at the analysis of the population confidence index in the regions, it turns out that some services received a negative rating.

Thus, Bishkek residents do not trust the State Customs Service at all (−14.3 points), the State Penitentiary Service (−12), the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (−11.8), the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services (−7), the State Tax Service (−3.1) and the State Financial Supervision Service (−2.2). The State Customs Service has a negative rating (−1.5) in Talas region, and the State Penitentiary Service (−0.9 points) — in Issyk-Kul region.