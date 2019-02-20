14:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Majority of Kyrgyzstanis not trust courts and political parties

At least 49 and 52 percent of citizens of Kyrgyzstan rated the activities of political parties and courts, respectively, as negative. These are the results of a sociological survey, which was commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI — a non-profit organization, proclaiming assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018.

Respondents were asked to express their opinion about the activities of Kyrgyz and international organizations — positive or negative.

About 73 percent of respondents had a positive opinion about the Kyrgyz army. Only 19 percent answered that they had a negative opinion about it. At least 8 percent found it difficult to answer this question.

About 70 percent of respondents trust the mass media in Kyrgyzstan.

22 percent have a negative attitude towards the media.

Kyrgyzstanis have a positive opinion about the Parliament (52 percent of participants of the sociological survey). 36 percent of respondents expressed negative attitude.

Citizens of the country positively rated the Presidential Administration (55 percent). 31 percent of respondents spoke negatively about it.

A total of 1,500 people over 18 were polled during the survey.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
High dollarization of economy preserves due to low trust in som
Almost 40 percent of respondents do not trust election system of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis do not trust internal affairs bodies and courts
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region