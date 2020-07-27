18:38
Resumption of work of Bishkek kindergartens depends on epidemical situation

Resumption of work of municipal kindergartens in Bishkek depends on the epidemiological situation. Deputy Mayor of the capital, Tatyana Kuznetsova, informed 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the city’s emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission made the decision to suspend the work of kindergartens on July 6.

«This is due to the fact that both the teachers and directors began to get sick. Director of kindergarten No. 148 Zhamilya Toktosunova has died,» Tatyana Kuznetsova told.

She added that the decision was made for municipal kindergartens only.
