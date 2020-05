At least 174 people wait in line for hemodialysis in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova told at a meeting of Parliament.

According to her, 1,234 people undergo hemodialysis procedure through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

«At least 733,200 soms are allocated from the budget per patient, only one patient undergoes 156 procedures for 4,700 soms each annually,» Aida Ismailova said.

At least five people who waited in line for hemodialysis have died since the end of March.