483 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,296 in total

At least 483 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 154 cases were registered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 59, in Osh region — 39, in Chui region — 21, in Jalal-Abad region — 70, in Issyk-Kul region — 72, in Naryn region — 9, in Talas region — 27, in Batken region — 32.

In total, 33,296 cases of COVID-19 were registered for the entire period in the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.