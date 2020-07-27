12:32
Uzbekistan to introduce transport lockout

A transport lockout will be introduced in Uzbekistan on July 31, August 1 and August 2. Podrobno.uz reported with reference to the decision of the Special Republican Commission.

As the document notes, traffic will be completely stopped, including taxis, on July 31, August 1-2 and August 8-9. An exception will be cars with stickers and those categories of cars that are allowed to drive without a sticker.

In addition, it is allowed to travel by private cars, but in case of need for emergency medical care (pregnancy, childbirth, trauma, HIV / AIDS, oncology, radiation therapy, hemodialysis, surgery, and other life-threatening cases). Citizens are advised to stay at home and not go out without a reason on these days.

Recall, quarantine and most of the restrictions in Uzbekistan were extended until August 15 due to a large number of new cases of coronavirus infection.
